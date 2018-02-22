Brazil, Alisson: ‘Roma will face Barcelona with maturity and intelligence’
28 March at 13:10Roma goalkeeper Alisson put in another fine display during last night’s international friendly between Germany and Brazil, which the latter won 1-0 thanks to a first half strike by Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. Here is what the former Internacional stopper had to say following that result during an interview with Premium Sport:
“We won a difficult game, given the recent history behind it (7-1 defeat at 2014 World Cup). It was a useful game to help us understand what to expect in Russia. We gave the Germans very little space and played well tactically. By winning, we partially laid to rest the demons from four years ago, even if we have won the World Cup five times. That result hit Brazilians very hard. Some of the players who played in that game said they had a strange feeling. This victory gives us confidence. Neymar? We would always rather have him with us. He is irreplaceable.”
Finally, a comment on the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona: “I spoke with Coutinho and Paulinho, of course. We joked about it. It will be a great challenge. Both teams know the quality of their opponent and, even if they are favourites, we will face them with maturity and intelligence.”
(Premium Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
