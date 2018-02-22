Brazil and PSG both receive a boost with Neymar return confirmed
31 March at 07:35Barcelona and PSG have both received a boost after Unai Emery confirmed that the player will be back "in two to three weeks," after suffering an injury on his right foot.
Emery said this while speaking ahead of his sides game against Monaco in the French Cup final on Saturday night.
Neymar suffered his injury while playing against Marseille on February 25 and returned to his native Brazil to receive treatment.
He will be crucial to Brazil’s chances of winning the world cup in Russia this summer.
Brazil without Neymar has proven to be a below-par team. This was shown during the 2014 world cup when Brazil were eliminated 7-1 on home soil during the semi-finals of the competition after Neymar’s tournament was ended through injury.
During mid-March, PSG president Nasser-Al Khelaifi visited Neymar in order to put an end up speculation suggesting that the Brazilian star will look to leave the club during the summer.
