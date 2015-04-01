Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona this summer. Tite has been speaking to Spanish journal

The coach of the Brazilian national team has told Liverpool starto join Barcelona this summer. Tite has been speaking to Spanish journal Sport in which he advised the 24-year-old to make the switch to enhance his career with one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Tite explained that; “I do not want to have the pretension to comment on Barca, but who does not want a player like Coutinho with that magic, with that capacity for invention and creation, change of pace, triangulation, game built?"



"I'm always talking hypothetically, let's make that clear. There have Sergio Busquets and the two midfielders, what in Italy they call 'mezzalas' (half wingers/attackers) that are Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta, that are the two thinkers of the side. Coutinho can play in that role. He is an ideal player for Barca."



Coutinho is valued at around £70M and his best friend at international level, Neymar, is also encouraging the player to instigate a move away from Anfield this summer”.