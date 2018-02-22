Brazil, Inter legend heaps praise on Liverpool target
06 March at 16:15During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Flamengo goalkeeper Júlio César discussed Brazil’s options ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. Here is what the former Inter and Benfica star had to say:
“I’m mainly following Italian football just now and it is great to see Alisson doing so well at Roma. He is in wonderful form and it is very important for him to reach the World Cup. Ederson is also in very good form at Manchester City. I really like Cássio, who plays for Corinthians in Brazil. He is very assured and has characteristics which are suited to European football. Young goalkeepers are given more chances at Brazilian clubs, while the big European clubs prefer to sign experienced players.”
Indeed, Alisson has already been linked with a big money move to Liverpool this summer. The Reds would be well-advised to act swiftly because, should he impress in Russia, his price tag is sure to skyrocket later in the transfer window.
