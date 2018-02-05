Brazil legend believes Neymar can win Ballon d’Or in Paris
05 February at 18:10Legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo attended Neymar’s 26th birthday party in Paris last night, and took the opportunity to express his appreciation for the city during an interview with SFR Sport. Here is what he had to say:
“There are clubs I would have liked to play for, which I didn’t. One of those is Paris Saint-Germain. I have been to Paris many times, so much so that I almost feel Parisian. Unfortunately, though, I never got the opportunity to play here.
“I never received any proposal from here. I played for great European clubs, but my career only took me to Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.
“Neymar? He has everything he needs to be able to win the Ballon d’Or here in Paris. Mbappé? He looks like me.”
So, there we have it. Despite speculation linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid either this summer or next, Ronaldo doesn’t believe he needs to move in order to achieve his dream of becoming the best player in the world.
(SFR Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
