He may be the world’s most expensive player but according to one Brazilian legend, Neymar will never become the number one on the pitch after choosing to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.



Striking superstar Romario has been speaking to Spanish journal

El Pais and has explained that in his opinion it was a huge mistake by the 25-year-old to leave the Catalan giants for Paris. He stated that; "Everyone wants to become the best in the world and at Barcelona, it's possible to do this. In Paris it will be very difficult". He went on to explain that; "What counts in life is happiness and not just from an economic aspect".

Neymar stated that he left Catalonia for the French capital because he felt he needed a new challenge and that PSG’s desire matched that of his. Club chiefs are desperate to land the Champions League as well as winning back the French league title from Monaco and have spent a colossal amount this summer to try to do just that.