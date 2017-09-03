Brazil legend comments on Neymar move
04 September at 15:25Brazil legend Pele has stated that Neymar needed to move from Barcelona in order to prove that he is capable of being a world-beater on the grand stage of football.
Neymar made a surprise world record-breaking €222m move to French side Paris Saint-Germain from the La Liga giants this summer window but it was not without controversy.
His former side Barcelona filed a lawsuit against Neymar, demanding that he return the loyalty bonus as well as damages.
But former Brazil international and multi-World Cup winner Pele believes that the move has pathed a way for the 25-year-old to truly show the world what he is capable of.
"I think it's a good opportunity for him, and he needed to move because now he can really play and show what he's capable of," he said, per Jason Pettigrove of Marca.
"But it's also very dangerous when you get given that responsibility."
