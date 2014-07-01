As he heads back to England after the latest round of World Cup qualifiers, all eyes will be on Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho as returns to Liverpool following a summer of uncertainty and an ultimate failed move to Barcelona.



With reports suggesting the 25-year-old will refuse to play Champions League games for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the hope that a January move to the Camp Nou can still be arranged, former Brazilian playing legend Ronaldinho has assured Reds fans that the player will still give his all for the club this term.





In an exclusive interview with The Mirror , the former Barcelona and Milan star explained that; “No player is going to refuse to play when it’s the World Cup at the end of the season. The Liverpool fans have nothing to worry about - I do not believe any of the stories about him refusing to play for the club. I know him that is not his way.”

He did however, state that he thought this would not be the end of Barca’s interest in the player when he declared that; “They made it clear how much they wanted him and I am sure that they will come back for him.”



Coutinho will be in Liverpool’s squad to face Manchester City in the Premier League game of the weekend.