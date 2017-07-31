Douglas Costa has revealed that he had the chance to reunite with his former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this summer but chose to try a new experience in Italy with Serie A champions Juventus.

The 26-year-old arrived in Turin on an initial loan-deal of £5.3M and will become a permanent Juventus player in 2018 for a fee of £35.4M. He explained to the pink journal that; “I feel good, you train so hard here. I've just started to get to the same pace as my teammates. I know I'm still a bit behind and I have to reach the level of the others, but I'm working to get in shape as soon as possible.”



"Why Juventus? Because in three years they played two Champions League finals, they're the team with the most desire and the most opportunities to win the Champions League. I want to enter into the history of this club. One year out from the World Cup, I couldn't have chosen a better club. I'm here to win everything, including the Champions League."



He was then asked about why he turned down the chance to link up again with Guardiola to which he replied; “I wanted to avoid people saying that I only think about playing for someone I know on the bench. I wanted to come to Juventus for a new experience and to grow as a player”.