Brazilian second division club Boa Esporte have just agreed to a two-year deal with Bruno, a new goalkeeper.

This kind of news normally wouldn’t attract any attention, if it wasn’t for the fact that this is the same Bruno who was incarcerated seven years ago for murdering his wife and having her corpse fed to the dogs.

Bruno Fernandes de Souza had served only seven of his 22-year sentence for murder, getting out on February 24th.

The 32-year-old admitted in 2013 that he knew that his former girlfriend - who had borne him a son, Bruninho, whom he refused to recognize - had been killed and fed to a rottweiler, but also claimed that he didn’t order the execution.

The investigations concluded that the goalkeeper didn’t want to pay his ex alimony for their child, and feared that a court case would sabotage a high-profile move to Milan!

Here is a worrying extract from a Daily Mail article:

“Before her disappearance on June 4, 2010, Ms Samudio had approached police claiming she had been held captive by Bruno and his associates, who forced her to take an illegal abortion drug.

Bruno allegedly put a gun to her head and told her: 'You don't know who I am or what I'm capable of - I'm from the favela.'”