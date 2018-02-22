Brazilian defender has Juventus trial
27 April at 23:30Juventus have a very important game coming up tomorrow against Inter Milan as they only have a 1 point lead over second placed Napoli.
As Giovanibianconeri.it (via IlBianconero) confirmed, Juventus will try to improve their squad this coming summer as they will also try to improve their "primavera" side too (youth squad). According to this webpage, it seems like the bianconeri have their eyes on Brazilian wingback Lucas Rosa.
The youngster born in 2000 is currently under trial at Vinovo as he has been working with Dal Canto's team. He also appeared in the Juve-Alicese (8-0) youth squad game as he would be free to sign with Juve if they would like so.
You can follow the Inter-Juve game with us live tomorrow on Calciomercato.com as this could be a crucial game for the Italian Serie A title. Napoli fans will surely be hoping that Inter hold Juve back as this would mean that they would then potentially be able to leapfrog them...
