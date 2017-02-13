Brazilian defender prefers Man City over Barcelon and Man Utd a says father
14 February at 18:30AS Monaco right-back Fabinho is one of the most interesting fullbacks available in the market next summer. The 23-year-old has been linked for very long time with a move to Manchester United as José Mourinho is a long-time admirer of the Brazilian. The player’s father Joao has released an interview admitting that Manchester United was not the closest club to sign his son: “He [Fabinho] is wanted by many clubs”, the player’s father has told Telefoot (via Mundo Deportivo).
“I have had talks with Manchester United and Arsenal. Barcelona was the closest club to sign him but my son decided to stay at Monaco and I think he’s improved a lot. We appreciate Mourinho and Manchester United but we’d prefer a move to Manchester City.”
Fabinho has seven goals and three assists in 35 games with Monaco so far this season. He can also play as centre midfielder although his natural position is right-back. AS Monaco’s asking price is in the region of € 40 million.
