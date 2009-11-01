Brazilian legend Kaka has given some advice to Barcelona superstar Neymar if he wants to become the best player in the world.

In an interview with Record TV, the former Milan and Real Madrid star explained that his countryman should consider changing his name from Neymar to Reymar if he wants to be crowned as the best in the business.



The 34-year-old explained that; “With everything that he’s done at Barcelona, Neymar could well be next in line to be the best player in the world. But I think if he changed his name to ‘Reymar’, he’d have an even better chance. All the successful Brazilians begin with the letter ‘R’.”



In some respects, he’s right; Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario and Rivaldo are all players who have, at one time or another, been considered the world’s best but the man who made such an impact in last Wednesday’s astonishing Champions League comeback against PSG, seems likely to reach the accolade keeping his name just as it is.