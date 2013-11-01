Brazilian midfielder open to Juventus move

Juventus have just announced the arrival of Tomas Rincon, but the Venezuela International may not be enough for the bianconeri to strengthen their squad in January. With Axel Witsel who has agreed a move to China Super League side to Tianjin Quanjian, the Old Lady is now looking for a new midfielder in the winter transfer window.



Under these circumstances, Juventus have resumed their interest for Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo who is under contract with Wolfsburg until 2018. Talking with German paper Kicker, Luiz Gustavo has confirmed that he’d be open to move to the J Stadium in January.



“There are many speculations during every transfer window but if the club receive a good offer for all the parties involved we could discuss about it but at the moment there is nothing concrete.”



​Signing Luiz Gustavo, however, will be nothing easy for Juventus as Wolfsburg are involved in the race for survival and demand at least € 20 million to sell the Brazilian midfielder. The Bundesliga giants have slapped € 20 million price-tag on the 29-year-old midfielder who is also a transfer target of Inter.

