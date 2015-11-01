Inter star Gabigol has netted his first Serie A goal today helping Inter to beat Bologna and leapfrog Atalanta in fourth place. Gabigol has been struggling with game time at the Meazza so far this season but managed to score his first Serie A today in Inter's 1-0 win over Bologna. Gabigol was linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool but Inter had the better and stole him fron under both Premier League giants' noses. Ronaldo also scored his first Inter goal at the Dall'Ara against Bologna.