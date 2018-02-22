Brazilian star Arthur still wants to move to Barcelona, and has

Recent reports indicated that the Cules had cooled their interest in him because of Financial Fair Play considerations, especially as they are now being linked to Real Betis starlet Fabian Ruiz.

Arthur is seen as being the new Andres Iniesta, a clever passer in the middle of the park.

The 21-year-old has shot down any talk of quitting

“I don’t want to talk about the rumours [that Barca won’t sign Arthur in July],” he told Sport, “ever since talks began I have put my future in the hands of my agent and my family, so they can always get along well with Gremio.”

“I am being advised well and whatever happens, happens. Barca believe in my and I’m very happy. The club put an end to all these rumours by calling my entourage and reassuring them. Everything is going according to plan. It’s a dream to play in a club as big as Barcelona.”