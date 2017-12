No secret Barcelona are interested in signing Gremio star Arthur.as he was pictured while wearing a Barcelona shirt, a choice that his club Gremio did not really like, to say the least.Barcelona, however, are still pushing to sign this talented 21-year-old centre midfielder and the player has confirmed that talks with the La Liga giants have already begun.“I talked with representatives of Barcelona but I haven’t signed anything yet”, the promising midfielder said after the Gala of the Brazilian Football Federation yesterday night. “We met each other, nothing more, if I have to leave Gremio, it must be a good deal for every party involved in it.”Inter have also set their sights on thehave already begun.