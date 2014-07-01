Brazilian starlet confirms Barcelona talks
05 December at 11:15No secret Barcelona are interested in signing Gremio star Arthur. The Brazilian ace has already proved to be ready for a move to the Camp Nou as he was pictured while wearing a Barcelona shirt, a choice that his club Gremio did not really like, to say the least.
Barcelona, however, are still pushing to sign this talented 21-year-old centre midfielder and the player has confirmed that talks with the La Liga giants have already begun.
“I talked with representatives of Barcelona but I haven’t signed anything yet”, the promising midfielder said after the Gala of the Brazilian Football Federation yesterday night.
“We met each other, nothing more, if I have to leave Gremio, it must be a good deal for every party involved in it.”
Inter have also set their sights on the Brazilian starlet but Barcelona seem to be leading the race to sign him as talks to take the player to the Camp Nou have already begun.
