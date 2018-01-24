Brazilian starlet gives green light to Barcelona move
24 January at 10:30Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo has given his green light to move to Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Brazilian midfielder is a long time target of Barcelona and the La Liga giants are reported to have reached a verbal agreement with him.
Arthur wants to move to Barcelona and the Catalans hope the player’s will can persuade to sell the 21-year-old for a decent fee.
Gremio, in fact, are reported to have slapped a € 50 million price-tag on the Brazilian midfielder but Barcelona have only offered € 25 million for now.
The blaugrana are aware that they will be required to rise their bid if they want to sign the player but, at the same time, they are not open to match Gremio’s price-tag.
A side from the player’s will to move to Barcelona, the blaugrana also hope to lower the player’s price-tag by offering Gremio to keep the player on loan at the club until the end of the season.
Talks between the two clubs are ongoing but Arthur has already told Barcelona that he wants to move to the Camp Nou.
