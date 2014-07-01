Brazilian starlet overtly hints at move to Barca

It’s not quite Mario Balotelli-wearing-AC Milan-jersey-while-with-Inter levels, but Brazilian star Arthur dropped a major hint at his next desination. The Gremio star was pictured wearing a Barcelona shirt while having dinner with associates of the Catalan club.



In the picture, the midfielder can be seen dining with André Cury , Barcelona’s representative in Brazil, Diego de Assis, businessman and nephew of Ronaldinho, and Cauê Machado, son of Jorge Machado, Arthur’s representative.



The Blaugrana have long been after the 21-year-old, and it’s rumored that a deal to bring him to Camp Nou is in the works. Barcelona would like to secure his services this winter, but Gremio appears intent to keep him for the moment.



Robert Fernandez, Barça's technical director, traveled to South America to see him play in the final of the Copa Libertadores, a competition he won as a champion and where he was named MVP.



All signs are pointing to Barcelona for the rising star.