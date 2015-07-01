Brazilian starlet rejects chance to join his idol Neymar at Barcelona to sign for Real Madrid
07 May at 14:52Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing Flamengo starlet Vinicius Jr. who is tipped to become the next Neymar. The 17-year-old striker has recently helped Brazil to win the U17 South American Championship being named the best player of the competition.
Several reports from Spain claim Vinicius Jr. dreams of playing alongside his idol Neymar and Barcelona were leading the race to sign the promising Brazilian as early as one week ago.
According to a report of Globoesporte, however, Real Madrid have now jumped to front of the queue to sign the talented striker.
The Brazilian sport news website has learned that Real Madrid have offered € 45 million
to sign the player next season. Vinicius Jr., in fact, can’t join any European club until he turns 18 and he will only be allowed to move to Europe in 2018.
Negotiations for the talented striker, however, are already ongoing and Real Madrid are expected to spend something like € 61 million including salary and add-ons for the player, his club and his representatives.
Barcelona have ‘only’ offered € 25 million plus € 7 million-a-year to Vinicius Jr who, however, is reported to have given green light to move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.
