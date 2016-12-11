Brazilian starlet to be center of Barca, Real Madrid bidding war

Gremio sporting director Andre Zanotta has confirmed that Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in acquiring Arthur's services.



Barcelona have recently drawn links with Arthur, who is currently 21 and is being seen as the next superstar of Brazilian football. He has appeared 40 times for Gremio in all competitions this season.



Zanotta, an interview with Goal, said: " We know from contacts that they are interested. We are sure about Barcelona. Real Madrid, we aren't too sure. We had a meeting with the president and Vice-president of Real, but there was no talk of Arthur."



When asked about Arthur's possible Barcelona move. Zanotta said: "We have been told by the agent that there has been a meeting with Barcelona, who had representatives in Porto Alegre to talk to him. "



"We haven't had an offer from Barcelona, but we can confirm their interest," he continued.



Gremio will take on Real Madrid this afternoon in the Club World Cup Final.