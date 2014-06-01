Breaking: AC Milan alerted as Everton make opening bid for Serie A star
10 August at 17:25AC Milan and Everton are looking for some attacking reinforcements and according to Sky Sport they have set sights on the same transfer target.
The rossoneri, in fact, are long time admirers of Nikola Kalinic. The Croatia and Fiorentina star has openly admitted that he wants to move to AC Milan but the Serie A giants are also negotiating for the signing of other strikers.
Fassone and Mirabelli are aware that Kalinic wants to move to AC Milan but they want to make an attempt to sign some other bigger names before sealing the transfer of the Croatian striker.
Trouble is, Everton could spoil AC Milan’s plans.
According to Sky Sport, the Toffees have made an opening € 25 million bid to sign Kalinic.
The former Blackburn flop has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract but Fiorentina have told the player that he can leave for € 30 million this summer given that he rejected a chance to move to China this past January.
Kalinic wants to move to AC Milan but he may not be willing to wait for the rossoneri to make their move for him until the very last day of the summer.
