Breaking: AC Milan star to skip next Serie A clash

Bad breaking news for AC Milan as the rossoneri new signing Andrea Conti will be forced to skip the next Serie A clash against Lazio with an ankle injury.



According to Sky Sport the Italy International won’t recover in time for the incoming game against the biancocelesti. Conti picked up his injury during Italy’s 1-0 win against Israel yesterday night and was replaced in the 49th minute by new Chelsea signing Davide Zappacosta.



Conti couldn’t even walk without using crutches yesterday night but Sky Sport reports the 23-year-old arrived at Milanello driving earlier this morning.



That suggest the player’s injury is not as serious but the Italian broadcasters claim the player won’t be eligible to play the next game against Lazio on Sunday.



The player is undergoing medical tests and AC Milan should release an official announcement in the coming hours.



Conti joined AC Milan from Atalanta in a permanent € 25 million deal this summer.

