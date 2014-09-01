Breaking: AC Milan midfield duo reject China switch
31 January at 19:00AC Milan midfielders Juraj Kucka and Mati Fernandes have both rejected to move to China despite the interest of Beijing Guoan that have made an offer to sign them both in the final day of the January transfer window.
Kucka is a regular starter for AC Milan this season having played 20 games with the rossoneri so far this season. The Chine International, on the other hand, has played a bit part since joining the San Siro hierarchy in a free transfer from Fiorentina in the 2016 summer transfer window. Injuries have highly affected the Chilean midfielder who has only four appearances in all competitions.
AC Milan representatives will definitely welcome the decision of their two midfielders with a big smile as the rossoneri midfield star Giacomo Bonaventura could remain out of action for six months as he picked up an injury during the last week-end’s Serie A action. The Italian midfielder will undergo surgery in the next few days.
Share on