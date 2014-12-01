Breaking: AC Milan register signings of Bonucci and Biglia after lack of guarantees rumours
04 August at 17:45AC Milan have registered the signings of Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia after that the rossoneri were reported to have not given the right guarantees to cover the signings of the former Juve and Lazio stars.
According to Milan TV the guarantees needed by the rossoneri have been deposited through the IFIS Bank.
AC Milan failed to register the signings of Bonucci and Biglia before their first two official games of the season. The rossoneri, in fact, could not field neither Bonucci nor Biglia for their first two official games of the season against Craiova.
The Serie A giants, however, did not miss Bonucci and Biglia too much as they still managed to seal an aggregate 3-0 win over the Romanian side.
Fassone and Mirabelli are now working to include Bonucci and Biglia in the rossoneri squad list for the next two Europa League play-off games against Shkendija.
Bonucci joined AC Milan in a € 42 million deal, whilst Biglia swapped Lazio with AC Milan for € 17 million plus € 3 million in add-ons.
