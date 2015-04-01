Breaking: AC Milan to face Shkendija in Europa League play-off

AC Milan are set to face Finnish club Shkendija in the Europa League play-off stage. The Serie A giants beat Craiova in the first stage of the play-offs thanks to a 3-0 win on aggregate and their next opponent in Europe should not be a huge threat for the Rossoneri ambitions to qualify for the Europa League group stage.



AC Milan finished the last campaign in 6th position, managing to qualify for the Europa League play-off stage.



Ricardo Rodgriguez netted the opener in Milan’s opening clash against Craiova whilst goals of Patrick Cutrone and Jack Bonaventura helped the Serie A giants to seal the win in the return leg yesterday night.



The first game against Shkendija will be played on the 17th of August, whilst the return leg will be played on the 24th of the same month.



EUROPA LEAGUE PLAY OFF DRAW RESULT

Panathinaikos-Athletic Bilbao

Apollon Limassol-Midtjylland

Stella Rossa di Belgrado-Krasnodar

FH-Braga

Bruges-AEK Atene

Everton-Hajduk Spalato

Maritimo-D. Kiev

Viitorul-Salisburgo

