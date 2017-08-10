Breaking: agent of €20m Man Utd target holds meeting with Inter
10 August at 16:20A few days ago, calciomercato.com exclusively reported Inter’s interest in Psg defender Serge Aurier. The Cote d’Ivoire International has already informed his club that he wants to leave this summer and the Serie A giants are now reported to have made contact with the player’s agent.
According to Sky Sport, Inter have met Aurier’s new agent Ali Barat in Milan earlier this week.
The two parties have discussed about the player’s transfer availability and although no direct contact with Psg has been made, the nerazzurri have confirmed their interest in the 24-year-old.
Manchester United are also being linked with a move for Aurier given that the player has already decided that he wants to leave Paris in the summer.
The Red Devils are long time admirers of the talented full-back but Inter have now emerged as credible competitors for the versatile defender who can leave Psg for a fee close to € 20 million. Both Inter and Manchester United can easily afford Aurier's transfer fee.
