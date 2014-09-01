Breaking: agent of Serie A reveals ‘pressures from Madrid and Manchester’

Milinkovic-Savic is rightly regarded as one of the most promising and talented midfielders in Serie A. The Serbia International was linked with joining Juventus in the summer but his agent (and former Chelsea striker) Mateja Kezman has revealed that the Serie A giants were not the only club interested in the services of his client.



“He’s happy at Lazio at the moment. I think they can battle it out for the first two spots in the table. The club did a great work during the summer.”



“Milinkovic is wanted by many clubs. There was lot of pressure from Milan, Madrid and Manchestre in the summer but the player wants to play on a regular basis and with some consistency. He feels he still needs to improve. Lazio have had a great start to the season, but I can’t deny that he could be leaving at the end of the season.”



“Juventus have lost lot of their potential without Bonucci and I believe Napoli can win the league, he told Radio CRC.

