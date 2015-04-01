Breaking: Alessio Romagnoli is close to fully recuperating from his injury
13 August at 19:46Milan have been very active on the transfer market as they signed many new quality players. Even so, they will still need to rely on a few key players from last year's roster (like Donnarumma, Romagnoli, Bonaventura and Suso). Speaking of Romagnoli, the young Italian defender has been injured all summer as he has been recuperating from a lingering knee issue.
According to Milan TV (via Milannews), there is some good news for Milan as Romagnoli participated in today's training session with the rest of the squad (for most of the session). This means that the youngster is close to a return as he might be fully available in the coming days. This is a great piece of news for Montella as he will now be able to relly on Bonucci, Musacchio and Romagnoli. Milan will have to play the next couple of weeks without new signing Lucas Biglia as the ex-Lazio captain will return after the international break.
