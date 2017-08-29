Breaking: Alexis Sanchez leaves Chile training camp to hold Man City talks
29 August at 12:16Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has just left the training camp of Chile in order to ‘conduct personal affairs’ which, in other words, means discuss a move to Manchester City with Pep Guardiola who is desperate to sign the talented winger.
Reports in England claim Manchester City want to sign Alexis in a player-plus cash swap deal involving either Raheem Sterling or Sergio Aguero.
The contract of Alexis Sanchez expires in 2018 and the Chile star has snubbed every offer received by the Gunners so far.
It is highly unlikely that Alexis will pen a new with Arsenal and that’s why Arsenal need to sell him if they want to avoid to see him leave for free at the end of the season.
The former Udinese star has already worked with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and is reportedly willing to reunite with his former boss.
According to TV13, Chile national team boss Pizzi is furious with Alexis as he did not want his star to leave in the middle of the International break to discuss his move to another club. Despite that, Sanchez has already left the training camp and is going to hold talks with Man City in the coming hours.
Go to comments