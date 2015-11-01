Breaking: Andres Iniesta says he ‘considers Barcelona exit’ amid Juve links

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has released some surprising statements about his future at Barcelona. The Spaniard has thrived in the club’s academy and his contract in Cataluña expires in June 2018.



The Spain star is being linked with a move to Juventus. His former teammate Dani Alves swapped the Camp Nou with the J Stadium last summer and the 33-year-old could follow the Brazilian’s footsteps.



“I may not end my career at Barcelona, there is this chance”, Iniesta told RAC1.



“I am not saying anything about my contract, I only need to consider the results of this season. Once I have analyzed the whole situation I will take a decision which will be taken for everybody’s good. My intention, in a minimum part, is to respect my contract with Barcelona.”



​Juventus have already signed several experienced players during the last few seasons. The likes of Andrea Pirlo and Patrice Evra had already joined the bianconeri before Dani Alves signed a two-year deal with Juventus last summer.

