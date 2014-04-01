Arsenal have accepted Manchester City’s offer for Alexis Sanchez. According to the Mirror, Wenger has finally accepted to sell the Chile International for £ 60 million (approximately € 65 million). The former Barcelona and Udinese star would have seen his contract expire in 2018 and Wenger knew he would have not signed a new deal with the Gunners.



The French manager has decided to accept Pep Guardiola’s late bid for Alexis who left the Chile training camp yesterday in order to carry on talks with the Premier League giants.



Guardiola and Alexis will work together again after a one-year spell in Barcelona.







Meantime Fox Sports in Italy has shown an image of Alexis Sanchez wearing the shirt of Manchester City and that would confirm that his move to the Etihad Stadium is now a done deal.



Sanchez leaves Arsenal after 72 goals and 42 assists in 145 games in North London.

