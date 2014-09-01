Breaking: Arsenal & Spurs target has Inter medical
31 August at 13:14Arsenal and Tottenham had been linked with a summer move for Ivorian attacking winger Yann Karamoh but Inter are set to complete the signing of the 19-year-old as the player has landed in Milan and is currently undergoing his medical tests with Inter.
The nerazzurri director of sport Piero Ausilio told Sky Sport yesterday that the club was not interested anymore in signing the talented Caen starlet.
The injury of Joao Cancelo, however, forced the nerazzurri to sign another winger and talks with Karamoh had been ongoing ince very long time.
Cancelo can either play as right-back or attacking winger and his injury means Inter do not have a back-up for Antonio Candreva, Inter’s starting right winger.
Yann Karamoh is set to join Inter on loan with obligation to buy set to € 6 million. The player will sign his contract with the nerazzurri at the end of his medical today.
