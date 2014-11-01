Breaking: Arsenal win Charity Shield, down Chelsea

Arsenal have won the Charity Shield, beating Chelsea on penalties after an exiting 120 minutes of football.



Last season’s FA Cup winners defeated the Blues again, but had to go to penalties.



The Gunners started the game better, but struggled to create clear-cut chances until Alexandre Lacazette hit the post.



Victor Moses helped Chelsea take the lead towards the end of the first half, and Thibaut Courtois made a stunning save off Granit Xhaka to keep the Blues ahead.



Sead Kolasinac levelled after the break, and Arsenal looked more aggressive as the two sides ended regular time at 1-1.



With Courtois and Morata missing their penalties, Olivier Giroud netted the winner.



ARSENAL: Cech; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin; Xhaka, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck; Lacazette, Iwobi. Subs: Ospina, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Willock, Walcott, Giroud. Coach: Wenger.



CHELSEA: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alons; Willian Batshuayi, Pedro. Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Scott, Boga, Musonda, Morata. Coach: Conte.



