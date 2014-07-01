Breaking: Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal for one more season
19 March at 10:15Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will stay at Arsenal for one more season, according to an exclusive report of The Sunday Express. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the season and the club’s board have reportedly offered him a one-year contract extension. Wenger, however, has reached a compromise and deciding to extend his stay at the Emirates just for one more season.
British media claim Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri had already reached an agreement with the Gunners and would have become Arsenal’s new boss in casa Wenger would step down at the end of the season.
After yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to WBA Wenger claimed he has already made a decision over his Arsenal future and that he made an announcement very soon. The Gunners have lost six of their last nine games and are currently out of a Champions League placement. Arsenal fans protested against their boss yesterday demanding the club not to offer him a contract extension but if the report of The Express is accurate they will have to deal with Wenger for one more season.
