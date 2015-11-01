Breaking: AS Roma make opening bid for AC Milan star
08 August at 12:35AS Roma are long time admirers of AC Milan star Suso and the giallorossi have just made a new offer to sign the former Liverpool flop.
Last years’ runner-ups in Serie A are looking for potential replacements of Mohammed Salah who has joined Liverpool earlier this summer.
Suso is one of the player AS Roma have shortlisted alongside Juan Cuadrado, Ziyech and Riyad Mahrez with the latter believed to be the giallorossi summer transfer priority.
Di Francesco wants a left-footed right winger to move to the Olimpico and Leicester have rejected each one of AS Roma’s three bids made so far.
According to our sources, AS Roma have just made an opening bid for the talented attacking winger who, however, is part of AC Milan’s plans for the future.
The rossoneri have rejected AS Roma’s opening offer telling the giallorossi that Suso is not for sale. AC Milan will soon open new contract talks with their attacking winger whose current deal at the San Siro expires in June 2019.
