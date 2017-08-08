Julian Draxler won’t be going to Barcelona to replace Neymar, if the latest reports are accurate.

“Paris are building a squad with some of the best players in the world, Julian is a part of it and wants to continue, so he’s unsellable,”

The German international joined the Ligue 1 giants this January, for a massive

42 million. The 23-year-old has a deal with the Parisians until 2021, and had an immediate impact in France, scoring four times in Ligue 1 action.

​Draxler’s agent was spotted in Barcelona, seeing as the Catalans need to replace Neymar, and there will be an attacking midfielder in Paris who is likely to be short of playing time.

Another name is that of Angel Di Maria, who has also been linked to the Blaugrana.

The German international was reported to be interested in the move, but this story will likely end speculation.