On the day that their former superstar Neymar signed for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ousmane Dembele. Italian football journalist Tancredi Palmeri has tweeted that the Blaugrana have; ““Barcelona have reached an agreement on personal terms with Dembele and have decided to bid €80million for him.”







Having only joined the Bundesliga side last summer, Dembele’s form has caught the eye of several heavyweight clubs around Europe and this latest news will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans who must now believe that they will keep hold of Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho.