⚠️ All the details about the new @FCBarcelona player @Dembouz



Barcelona have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Ousmane Dembele for a fee of 105 million euros with a buyout clause set at 400 million euros.The player will sign a five-year deal with the club and will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday to complete a medical.The 20-year-old will join up with Barca’s other new addition Paulinho, who moved to the Nou Camp for 40 million euros.