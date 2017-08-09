Breaking: Barcelona and Liverpool agree Coutinho price-tag as Brazil star set for unveiling
09 August at 18:30Barcelona and Liverpool are reported to have agreed a € 100 million price-tag for the transfer of Coutinho who had emerged as the blaugrana summer transfer priority to replace Neymar.
Coutinho was pushing to join Barcelona and according to reports in Spain and Italy, Liverpool have matched their star’s expectations.
Liverpool are reported to have accepted Barcelona’s € 100 million bid. The La Liga giants’ offer includes add ons.
According to Barcelona-based paper El Periodico, the La Liga giants have already prepared the player’s unveiling at the Nou Camp.
The official announcement of Coutinho’s Liverpool move is expected to be released in Friday, when the player will be officially presented to his new fans at the Camp Nou.
Coutinho may not be the only replacement of Neymar given that Barcelona are also keen to sign Ousmane Dembélé. The France winger is reported to have a € 150 million price-tag.
Borussia Dortmund have slapped such a huge price-tag on the talented winger as the player’s former club Rennes have a 25% next sale clause.
