Breaking: Barcelona blow as Dembélé picks up injury

Bad news for Barcelona as their new signing Ousmane Dembélé has picked up a muscle injury during their away clash against Getafe. The Frenchman was replaced by Gerard Deulofeu in the 29th minute and a medical bulletin will be released by Barcelona in the coming hours.



Dembélé has only three appearances with Barcelona so far this season.



The former BVB star made his Barcelona debut last week when he entered the pitch in the second half of the game against Espanyol won for 5-0 by the Blaugrana.



Dembélé provided an assist for Luis Suarez in his first appearance with the La Liga giants and has started the Champions League game against Juventus in Champions League earlier this week.



​Dembélé made his debut in Barcelona’s starting XI in the league today but his first appearance as a starter in La Liga was not a lucky one as the player was forced out of the pitch after less than 30 minutes.



The only thing we know so far is that Dembélé has picked up a muscle injury at his left thigh and more details will be released by the club soon. We’ll report the latest updates on the injury of Dembélé as soon as we get them.

