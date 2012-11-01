Breaking: Barcelona ‘close to signing’ Coutinho alternative as they raise Dembélé bid
22 August at 11:50Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Nice star Jean Michel Seri. The Cote d’Ivoire International has a € 40 million release clause included in his contract and several reports in Spain claim the La Liga giants are ready to trigger it in order to welcome the player’s services.
Seri is expected to play his last game for Nice tonight as the Ligue 1 giants face Napoli in the Champions League play-off return leg.
Seri is regarded as Barcelona’s main alternative to Coutinho who has agreed to move to the Camp Nou although Liverpool are not open to sell him and have rejected every possible approach made by Barcelona so far.
Meantime, Sky Deutschland claims the blaugrana have raised their bid for Ousmane Dembélé who has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Neymar.
Barcelona have reportedly made an offer worth € 130 million but that is said not to be enough for Borusssia Dortmund with the German who will only sell Dembélé for € 150 million.
The France star joined Borussia one year ago for just € 15 million. His former club Rennese have a 15% next sale clause and that’s why Borussia Dortmund are raising the winger’s price-tag.
Debélé is forcing his move to Barcelona and has not been training with the rest of his team for the last two weeks.
