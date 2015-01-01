19:40 CET : According to Sky Sports, Neymar agreed terms with PSG on a new 5 year deal. The complessive deal will be worth up to 450 million euros (Transfer fee, wages and bonuses). Th player will be in Paris in the next two days to complete his move.



17.30 CET : Lionel Messi said farewell to Neymar as he posted an message on Instagram, here is what he said: "Enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend Neymar I wish you luck in this new stage of your life,” the 30-year-old wrote



16.30 CET: According to Neymar's agent (Wagner Ribeiro), PSG will indeed dish out 222 million euros for the Brazilian star.



15.00 CET: According to reports in Marca,



13.20 CET: Former Parma legend Tino Asprilla has tweeted a photograph of Neymar's image being taken down from publicity hoardings outside the Camp Nou after he submitted a transfer request earlier. Quitaron la publicidad de Neymar del Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/keM3KSjxDI — Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) August 2, 2017





12.45 CET: Now it’s official, Brazilian superstar Neymar has handed in a transfer request at Barcelona. The Catalan giants have just tweeted confirmation that the player, accompanied by his father, have communicated their decision to leave the club.

According to Sky Sports, Neymar agreed terms with PSG on a new 5 year deal. The complessive deal will be worth up to 450 million euros (Transfer fee, wages and bonuses). Th player will be in Paris in the next two days to complete his move.Lionel Messi said farewell to Neymar as he posted an message on Instagram, here is what he said: "Enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend Neymar I wish you luck in this new stage of your life,” the 30-year-old wrote (via the Mirror) According to Neymar's agent (Wagner Ribeiro), PSG will indeed dish out 222 million euros for the Brazilian star.According to reports in Marca, Neymar is heading to London "to disconnect" before completing his world record move to PSG: Former Parma legend Tino Asprilla has tweeted a photograph of Neymar's image being taken down from publicity hoardings outside the Camp Nou after he submitted a transfer request earlier.12.45 CET: Now it’s official, Brazilian superstar Neymar has handed in a transfer request at Barcelona. The Catalan giants have just tweeted confirmation that the player, accompanied by his father, have communicated their decision to leave the club.

Barcelona has now put out an official statement which confirms that the 25-year-old will be leaving the club. Now it seems certain that Neymar will be heading to Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €222M (£196M) subject to completing a medical.



