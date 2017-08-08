Breaking: Barcelona executives fly to England to finalize Coutinho deal
08 August at 11:05Huge breaking news from Spain. According to Mundo Deportivo, representatives of Barcelona are flying to England to finalize Coutinho’s move to the Camp Nou.
Barcelona’s General Director Òscar Grau is Flying to Great Britain algonside the club’s director of football Raül Sanllehí and top board member Javier Bordas.
Coutinho has been shortlisted as a possible replacement of Neymar but the Brazilian star may not be the only big name to join the Camp Nou this summer.
Barcelona have completed the biggest sale in the history of football and have a € 222 million budget to replace the Brazilian star.
Both Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé are believed to be on the blaugrana shopping list and Barcelona’s huge budget could allow the La Liga giants to sign both of them.
According to the Spanish paper, Barcelona executives want to finalize Coutinho’s transfer today before meeting Borussia Dortmund to discuss Dembélé’s possible move to the Camp Nou.
Both Coutinho and Dembélé are reported to have already given their green light to move to Barcelona.
