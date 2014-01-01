Breaking: Barcelona focus on €180 star to replace Neymar
02 August at 13:45Barcelona are focussing on signing Kylian M’Bappe to replace Neymar, according to the latest news from France.
Barcelona have, according to Le10Sport, already contacted Kylian M’Bappe’s family. The 18-year-old’s father is known to play a key role in his son’s decisions.
Barcelona have also spoken to Monaco, especially vice-president Vadim Vasilyev. The French outlet claim that M’Bappe is now the Catalans’ first priority - one made more urgent by Neymar’s imminent departure for Paris.
M’Bappe scored 26 goals in all comps last season and has attracted the interest of Real Madrid, PSG and half the Premier League.
He himself is unsure as to what to do. Initially, it looked like Real Madrid had taken a decisive lead. Monaco themselves don’t want to sell to PSG - which explains why they’ve rejected some monstrous bids, and raised M’Bappe’s price to €180 million.
PSG’s objective is, according to the source, to build its own MSN around Cavani. The alternative to M’Bappe would be Alexis Sanchez.
