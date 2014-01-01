Barcelona are focussing on signing Kylian M’Bappe to replace Neymar, according to the latest news from France.

Barcelona have,

Barcelona have also spoken to Monaco, especially vice-president Vadim Vasilyev. The French outlet claim that M’Bappe is now the Catalans’ first priority - one made more urgent by Neymar’s imminent departure for Paris.

M’Bappe scored 26 goals in all comps last season and has attracted the interest of Real Madrid, PSG and half the Premier League.

He himself is unsure as to what to do. Initially, it looked like Real Madrid had taken a decisive lead. Monaco themselves don’t want to sell to PSG - which explains why they’ve rejected some monstrous bids, and raised M’Bappe’s price to

180 million.

PSG’s objective is, according to the source, to build its own MSN around Cavani. The alternative to M’Bappe would be Alexis Sanchez.