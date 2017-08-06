Breaking: Barcelona open talks with Borussia Dortmund over signing Dembele
06 August at 10:45Barcelona are looking for a replacement of Neymar and according to various reports in Spain the blaugrana leading candidate to fill the boots of the Brazilian is Borussia Dormtund star Ousmane Dembele.
The France International has reportedly agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants and Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of Ousmane Dembele.
The French winger wants to move to Barcelona and even his teammates are aware of that.
Trouble is, Borussia Dortmund want at least € 100 million to sell the French star who joined the Bundesliga giants from Rennes for just € 15 million in summer 2016.
Barcelona’s director of sport Raúl Sanllehí has opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of the 21-year-old who is set to become the heir of Neymar at the Camp Nou.
Dembele came close to signing for Barcelona in summer 2015 but the player snubbed a move to the Camp Nou as he wanted to play on a regular basis. Now that Neymar has left Cataluña he can finally move to the Camp Nou as long as Borussia Dortmund agree with that.
