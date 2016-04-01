Breaking: Barcelona pounce on Dybala as Mourinho wants to match Neymar release clause
25 February at 11:07Today’s edition of Sport (via il bianconero) reports that José Mourinho is willing to math Neymar’s € 250 million release clause in the summer. After the signing of Paul Pogba, the Special One wants to break another world transfer record registering the signing of the Brazilian star who has just extended his stay at Barcelona with a new release clause included in his contract.
Should Mourinho really match Neymar’s release clause, the Portuguese tactician would create a domino effect with no equals in modern European football. Barcelona, in fact, would pounce on Paulo Dybala to replace Neymar. The Argentinian star is one of Europe’s most wanted talents and he’s going to sign a contract extension soon with the official announcement that will be given next Friday.
Despite Dybala’s new € 7-million-a-year agreement with Juventus, the player will still remain of both Barcelona and Real Madrid’s radars.
A possible departure of Neymar, however, would make Barcelona the most interested club in signing La Joya, not to mention that Allegri is also being linked with the Nou Camp job given that Luis Enrique is likely to leave Catalonia at the end of the season.
Will it be the biggest domino effect in the history of world football?
