As reported by Sport, there is already a new offer from Barcelona for Dembelé. The Catalan club has presented a new proposal to Borussia Dortmund for the young talent, which is 90 million EUR plus bonuses that can raise the total figure to 130 million EUR.

The Dembelé case is not easy. The French striker wants to wear the Barcelona shirt, but the German club has not yet reached an agreement with the Blaugrana. "Borussia Dortmund had a meeting with Barcelona on the possible transfer of Dembelé. Some Blaugrana club emissaries have submitted an offer that does not match the player's extraordinary value or is in any case in line with the current situation on the market, so Borussia Dortmund has said no. As of today no valid offers have arrived from Barcelona, ​​so a transfer is not likely at this time."

BARCELONA FLIGHT - According to Sky Deutschland, Bild and L'Equipe, the French striker from Rennes, who did not appear at the Borussia Dortmund training center this morning with his team-mates, will fly to Barcelona within a day to close the deal. However, there is no agreement between the two clubs, the strong arm from Germany has just begun...