Barcelona have signed Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho for €40m (£36.5m), according to the Daily Mail. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been at the Chinse Super League since 2015 and his new found form has sparked a keen interest from the La Liga giants.Now the Brazilian has completed his move to the Nou Camp, as the side look to bolster their squad, following the world record-breaking departure of global star Neymar to Paris Saint Germain for £200m.In July Barcelona offered £17m for the star but have since increased their offer significantly in order to complete the deal.Paulinho played 67 times for Spurs during a two season spell, scoring 11 times for the Lilywhites, but he has eventually sold to China for around £10m. He told Mundo Deportivo : 'It is a unique opportunity for me to be able to play for Barcelona, the best team in the world and surrounded by the best players.'I have to talk to my president, since I got the proposal I have not stopped thinking about it and I am waiting for everything to be resolved this week.'Jacque TalbotFollow: @Jac_Talbot