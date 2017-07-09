Breaking: Barcelona sign Paulinho
12 August at 16:00Barcelona have signed Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho for €40m (£36.5m), according to the Daily Mail.
The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been at the Chinse Super League since 2015 and his new found form has sparked a keen interest from the La Liga giants.
Now the Brazilian has completed his move to the Nou Camp, as the side look to bolster their squad, following the world record-breaking departure of global star Neymar to Paris Saint Germain for £200m.
In July Barcelona offered £17m for the star but have since increased their offer significantly in order to complete the deal.
Paulinho played 67 times for Spurs during a two season spell, scoring 11 times for the Lilywhites, but he has eventually sold to China for around £10m.
He told Mundo Deportivo: 'It is a unique opportunity for me to be able to play for Barcelona, the best team in the world and surrounded by the best players.
'I have to talk to my president, since I got the proposal I have not stopped thinking about it and I am waiting for everything to be resolved this week.'
