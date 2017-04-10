Breaking: Barcelona star Neymar to skip Real Madrid clash
10 April at 17:43Barcelona star Neymar has been handed a three-match ban after that he was shown the red card during Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat to Malaga on Sunday night. The Brazilian ace ironically clapped the referee’s assistant on his way out of the pitch on Sunday night and the Spanish FA has decided to hand him a one-match ban for the red card, adding two more games for the player’s behaviour.
Barcelona will face Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp next week-end before meeting Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 23rd of April but the blaugrana will have to do without one of their main stars.
According to Marca, Barcelona will appeal the FA’s decision. The LaLiga giants believe the ruling is not fair as it punishes a ‘spontaneous’ reaction of their footballer. The Spanish paper, however, claims Barcelona do not have many chances to win the appeal as similar bans have never been reduced by the FA in the past.
